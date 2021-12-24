2 people robbed at gunpoint just before Durham man killed, teen relative injured in shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was killed and his teen family member was injured in a shooting just after an armed robbery of two other people early Thursday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Naples Place, which is in an apartment complex near the Cheek Road interchange with U.S. 70, according to a news release from Durham police.

Police Friday said Santiago Lopez Paz, 43, died after the shooting, which happened outside the Naple Terrance apartments.

A 17-year-old boy, who was related to Paz, was shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, according to police.

“Two other individuals in the apartment complex reported being robbed at gunpoint just prior to the shooting,” a news release from Durham police said.

Police said the Paz and the teen were shot by people in a car. After the shooting, the suspects fled in a silver or gray Honda, the news release said.

Paz was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

“The case remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” police said.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting or armed robbery should call Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.