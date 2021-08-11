2 people shot in Durham, car with bullet holes left by Durham Bulls Athletic Park

The scene at Dillard and Mangum streets on Aug. 11, 2021. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday night that left a car with its windows shot out by the Durham Bulls stadium.

Police said two people were inside a red passenger vehicle near the intersection of Holloway and Dillard streets when they were shot.

The occupants drove southwest and stopped at Dillard and Mangum streets – which is between the Durham County Courthouse and the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Durham police and fire closed the intersection of Dillard and Mangum streets during the investigation.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting – one shot in the leg and the other was grazed by a bullet.

Further information was not immediately available.