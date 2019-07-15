DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “Elevated levels” of carbon monoxide were found in an occupied Durham home Sunday evening, officials said.
The incident was reported just before 7:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Latitude Drive, a news release from Durham fire officials said.
“On arrival, firefighters found two adults complaining of headaches. Upon further investigation, elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the home,” the news release said.
The people in the home were evaluated, but not taken to a hospital. Two dozen firefighters responded to the scene.
Officials said the source of the carbon monoxide is under investigation.
As of 8:52 p.m. fire crews were still at the scene.
- Neighbors on edge as arson unit investigates deadly house fire near Fayetteville
- 5 children left in hot cars in just 10 days in SC county, officials say
- 2 removed from Durham home after elevated levels of carbon monoxide found
- NC woman dies in skydiving incident south of Charlotte
- Man identified after he’s fatally hit by car in Fayetteville
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now