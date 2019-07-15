2 removed from Durham home after elevated levels of carbon monoxide found

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “Elevated levels” of carbon monoxide were found in an occupied Durham home Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 7:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Latitude Drive, a news release from Durham fire officials said.

“On arrival, firefighters found two adults complaining of headaches. Upon further investigation, elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the home,” the news release said.

The people in the home were evaluated, but not taken to a hospital. Two dozen firefighters responded to the scene.

Officials said the source of the carbon monoxide is under investigation.

As of 8:52 p.m. fire crews were still at the scene.

