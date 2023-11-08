DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are displaced and one cat is dead after a fire broke out in Durham early Wednesday morning, according to officals.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, a Durham Fire Department unit returning from a previous call smelled and observed smoke in an area on Chapel Hill Road.

After searching the area, the unit found a working structure fire in a single-family residence in the 2300 block of Chapel Hill Road with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

The fire department said additional resources were requested through the communication center and 33 firefighters were called to assist.

Attack lines were deployed and the fire was quickly brought under control. The department said moderate smoke and fire damage happened within the home. The home was occupied by two adults and two cats at the time of the fire and both adults were able to leave the home safely.

Fire officials searched the home and found both cats; however, one died due to smoke inhalation. Officials said no firefighters were hurt.

Both adults are displaced and are staying with nearby friends, according to the department.

The cause is under investigation. The Durham Fire Department was assisted by Durham County EMS and the Durham Police Department.