2 shot during home invasion at Durham apartment, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after two were shot during a home invasion at an apartment on Wednesday night, police said.

The shootings happened around 8:45 p.m. near N.C. Highway 751 and White Pine Drive. Two men were taken to the hospital, police said. It wasn’t clear if the victims were residents or intruders.

The incident came hours after two were shot less than a block apart from each other about six miles away near the 1100 block of South Roxboro Street. The two victims in the earlier shootings were also taken to the hospital, police said.

There was no information available on possible suspects as of late Wednesday night.

