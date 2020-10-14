2 shot during home invasion in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were shot during a home invasion Tuesday night in Durham, police said.

The home invasion happened along the 900 block of Chalk Level Road. Police said three men “entered (the) premises and began shooting.”

Two men were shot. One returned fire, police said.

The suspects “fled scene by known means,” Durham police said.

No further information was released.

More headlines from CBS17.com: