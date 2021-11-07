2 shot in parking lot in Durham during 1st of 2 shootings Sunday

A road closed after two people were shot in a parking lot Sunday along Holloway Street. CBS 17 photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating the first of two shootings that injured a total of three people Sunday evening.

One shooting happened along N.C. 55 and wounded a person in a moving car just south of Riddle Road. N.C. 55 is closed because of the shooting.

Another shooting was reported just after 5:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Holloway Street and injured two people.

The two victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of 6:55 p.m., Holloway Street was closed in the area.

Anyone with information about the Sunday shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

