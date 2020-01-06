2 shot inside Durham convenience store, suspects on the run, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot inside a convenience store Monday morning in Durham and the suspects are on the run, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call at The Discount Mart at 3011 Fayetteville St. around 7 a.m., according to authorities.

According to police, two suspects entered the store and fired several shots. Two people inside the store were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two people were shot inside The Discount Mart on Fayetteville Street in Durham (CBS 17)

Two people were shot inside The Discount Mart on Fayetteville Street in Durham (CBS 17)

Two people were shot inside The Discount Mart on Fayetteville Street in Durham (CBS 17)

Two people were shot inside The Discount Mart on Fayetteville Street in Durham (CBS 17)

The two victims were transported to the hospital. The suspects are on the run.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

This is the second shooting of the morning in Durham. A man was shot multiple times inside his car earlier on Monday morning on Gray Avenue and later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now