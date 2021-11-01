2 shot, seriously injured in Monday morning shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were shot and seriously injured Monday morning in Durham, police said.

According to a tweet from Durham police at 3:40 a.m., detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200-block of N. Hoover Road.

One person was shot around 3:15 a.m. and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. A short time later, a second man who had been shot was dropped off at the hospital for treatment.

Police determined that both men were shot in the same place on Hoover Road. Both were seriously injured.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Police have not said if there are any suspects at this time and no further information is currently being made available.

