2 shot while inside vehicle in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon when they were shot in what Durham police said was not a random act.

The shooting occurred near the MLK Jr. Parkway and Cook Road intersection some time before 2:45 p.m.

Both victims were conscious when they were transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Further information was not released.

