2 shot within an hour in Durham have some seeking end to gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in Durham are shaken up once again as police investigate two shootings that happened late Sunday night.

According to authorities, the first shooting happened at 10:04 p.m. in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

Police said a 34-year-old man was in his home when two males attempted to rob him.

The victim was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just a five minute drive away, the second shooting happened at 10:54 p.m. on Sunday in the 1400 block of Bacon Street.

Police said a 19-year-old man was walking down the street when he was shot multiple times.

This victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The two Sunday night shootings come three weeks after a string of at least eight shootings in different areas of Durham. From October 28 to November 2, multiple people were shot in different shootings and at least two people were killed.

Police are still investigating all of the recent shootings, but authorities have not yet said if any arrests have been made.

Officials with the Durham Police Department announced they would be adding more officers to their eight-member gang unit in an effort to create a gang task force.

On Monday, police officials said that the gang task force was still in the process of being created.

Regina Mays doesn’t live far from where the two Sunday night shootings occurred.

“We actually heard two shots fired before those times of those shootings,” Mays said. “A shooting is a tragedy no matter where it occurs, but when it happens, but it does put a different weight on it when it’s outside your back door.”

CBS 17 spoke with Mays three weeks ago when she decided to hold a community meeting in response to the recent string of shootings that occurred in Durham.

“Now it’s time for the work to begin,” Mays said.

Mays said she and her neighbors will continue to meet with police in their “Partners against Crime” meetings to determine how they can address the root cause of the issues.

“People should not wait until it comes into their neighborhood to wake up about it,” Mays said.

Authorities are still investigating to see if the Sunday night shootings are connected.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now