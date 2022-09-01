DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said.

The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

When the student arrived on campus, the student was “identified by staff” and questioned by school resource officers, the news release said.

Officials then discovered the student had a handgun, deputies said.

“During the course of the investigation, a second student was also identified as possibly being in possession of a weapon on school grounds,” the news release said.

The other student was questioned and also had a handgun, deputies said.

Both students were each charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon on educational property, the news release said. They were also both taken into custody.