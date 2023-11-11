DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers are among six people recently arrested and charged with gun-related crimes, according to Durham police.

The two teens, ages 15 and 17, were arrested along with four men in four separate incidents, the Durham Police Department said in a Friday news release.

All four men were illegally carrying a concealed gun while two of them were also felons who were illegally possessing a firearm, police said.

“Our officers are constantly working hard for the city of Durham to end gun violence,” officials said in the news release, which included photos of guns from the arrests — including both incidents involving the teenagers.

Items seized during the arrest of a 15-year-old in Durham, according to Durham police. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

Items seized during the arrest of Luis Andres Castro Mencias and Bernardino Godinez Zarate, according to Durham police. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

Items seized during the arrest of Michael Bonaparte, 26, and Richard Bonaparte, 28, both of Durham, according to Durham police. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

The gun seized during the arrest of a 17-year-old in Durham, according to Durham police. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

One arrest involved two men, Michael Bonaparte, 26, and Richard Bonaparte, 28, both of Durham, according to police.

Michael Bonaparte was charged with possessing a stolen firearm, illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana, police said.

Richard Bonaparte was charged with felony illegally carrying a concealed weapon, the news release said.

In the case of the 15-year-old, juvenile petitions were submitted for illegally carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, police said.

The 17-year-old was detained and juvenile petitions were submitted for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a handgun by a minor, according to the news release.

Both teens were released to their guardians.

Luis Andres Castro Mencias, 35, of Durham, was apparently arrested while on a motorcycle, according to police. He was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possessing a stolen firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving, no motorcycle endorsement, and no helmet, police said.

Bernardino Godinez Zarate, 25, of Durham, was arrested and charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon and no operator’s license.