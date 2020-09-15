2 teens among 8 shot in Durham on Monday, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating several shootings that left eight people injured Monday night.

Durham police said the first shooting was reported at 5:04 p.m. when a 15-year-old male was dropped off at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim told officers he was walking at an unknown location in East Durham when he was shot in the leg. His injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

A short time later, officers responded to a shooting call on Delano Street. A 17-year-old male told officers he was walking on Delano Street when shots were fired from a white car. He suffered a gunshot wound to his upper thigh and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injury did not appear to be life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Fairview Street at 6:09 p.m. Officers discovered that three men had been shot while they were standing outside together.

The victims told officers that shots were fired at them by the occupant(s) of a gray SUV.

The scene at Fairview Street and Morehead Avenue on Sept. 14, 2020. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

One victim – a 26-year-old man – was shot in the head and is in critical condition. Two other victims – a 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man – were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At 8:51 p.m., an officer who was in the area of Cheek Road and Hardee Street was flagged down by the occupants of a vehicle who said they had just been shot at in the 1100 block of Delano Street.

A 22-year-old woman in the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds to her side, and a 21-year-old man in the vehicle was shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers later were called to WakeMed Brier Creek where a 27-year-old man had gone for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He told officers he had also been shot on Delano Street.

