2 teens arrested for April murder of 15-year-old Roxboro boy, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the April shooting death of a 15-year-old Roxboro boy, Durham police announced Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Raleigh by U.S. Marshals. The other, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested in Person County where he was already in custody on unrelated charges, a news release said.

Both teens were charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The 16-year-old was also charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The 15-year-old also faces a charge of assault by pointing a gun.

Ian Wells, a 15-year-old from Roxboro, was shot and then crashed a vehicle in the early morning hours of April 4. It happened near the intersection of South Alston Avenue and Angier Avenue. Wells later died at the hospital, police said.

Warrants obtained by CBS 17 earlier in the week indicated that Wells was shot as people tried to steal a gun from him outside of a gas station.