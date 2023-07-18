DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens have been charged in connection to a Wednesday shooting that injured another juvenile.

Around 2:04 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of East Weaver Street.

The male victim told officers he was sitting on the porch when suspects started shooting from a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During this shooting, one round also entered a residence and several vehicles were struck by gunfire, police said.

On Monday, juvenile petitions were filed against two 15-year-old male suspects on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by minor, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Both juveniles are in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator D. Hall at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.