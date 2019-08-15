2 teens shot in drive-by while walking down Durham street, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens were shot while walking on the street in Durham on Wednesday night, Durham police said.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. when the two teens — a male and a female — were walking down the street after leaving a gas station near the intersection of S. Roxboro Street and W. Cornwallis Road when a car pulled up and began shooting, according to police.

The teens were not seriously injured, authorities said.

No one has been arrested and there is no suspect information available.

