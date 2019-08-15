2 teens shot in drive-by while walking down Durham street, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens were shot while walking on the street in Durham on Wednesday night, Durham police said.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. when the two teens — a male and a female — were walking down the street after leaving a gas station near the intersection of S. Roxboro Street and W. Cornwallis Road when a car pulled up and began shooting, according to police.

The teens were not seriously injured, authorities said.

No one has been arrested and there is no suspect information available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss