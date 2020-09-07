2 teens wounded in Durham drive-by shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen boy suffered gunshot wounds that are “quite serious” while another was also injured in a drive-by shooting in Durham Sunday evening, police say.

The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m. at 910 East Main Street, according to Durham police.

A motorist had been driving through the area and gunfire came from a dark blue sedan, police said.

Both teens were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the only description given to them was a “dark blue sedan” for the car involved.

The double-shooting Sunday comes after two people were wounded in separate shootings in Durham Saturday. Both victims walked into Duke Hospital after being shot, police said.

No other information was available.

