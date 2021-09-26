2 unrelated Durham gunshot victims walk into local hospital overnight, police searching for answers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating two separate shooting incidents after two men in their early 20s walked into a local hospital four hours apart with gun shot wounds.

A Durham Watch Commander confirmed the first victim walked into the hospital at 10:45 p.m. Saturday night after he was shot in the leg and had a bullet graze to his left shoulder.

The Watch Commander said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

However, as of 7:15 a.m. the victim is not cooperating or helping provide police with any details of the shooting, CBS 17’s Rod Overton reports. The investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, the second victim arrived at Duke University Hospital at approximately 2:30 a.m.

He was shot twice in the leg, but they’re considered non-life threatening injuries, too.

CBS 17’s Crystal Price reports “a good Samaritan” helped bring the victim into the hospital for help.

Durham police and the Durham Watch Commanders have not identified either victim and there is currently no further updates on the status of their conditions or what led up to their shootings.

CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.