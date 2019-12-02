2 US post office mailboxes broken into in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Postal Service officials say two outside mailboxes were recently broken into at a post office in Durham.

U.S. Postal Inspector Jessica Adams on Monday confirmed the crime to CBS 17 and say officials are still investigating how and when it happened.

The mailboxes are in Durham in the 5200 block of N. Roxboro Road and an Eno Valley Station box located on Milton Road.

Officials ask that if you believe you may have mailed anything from those boxes or have any other US Postal problems you can make a report online www.uspis.gov or you may call 1-877-876-2455.

