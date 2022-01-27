2 wanted for Durham hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pregnant 18-year-old woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for two people accused of seriously injuring a pregnant 18-year-old woman in a hit-and-run on Jan. 9.

The crash happened on Jan. 9 at about 7:25 p.m. along the 200 block of S. Briggs Avenue. Heven Zariah Rooks, 18, was driving north on S. Briggs Avenue when her car was hit head-on by a 2002 Cadillac Escalade traveling south at a high rate of speed, police said.

Her mother, Carrian Rooks, said she had just left her boyfriend’s house when the crash happened. She said her daughter was able to get out of her car and run back to her boyfriend’s house.

Surveillance video from a nearby house captured what appears to be the SUV driver then crashing into two other parked cars as Rooks is ringing the doorbell. Police said the driver also ran into two power poles on South Driver Street before abandoning the car.

Heven Rooks needed an emergency C-section to save her baby and herself, her mother said.

Heven Rooks in a graduation photo (Carrian Rooks).

On Thursday, police said they have warrants out for Devon Jarandz Edwards, 26, and Teresa Christy Hooker, 33. Edwards was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, speeding (62 mph in a 25 mph zone), driving while license revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and hit-and-run involving property damage.

Hooker was charged with felony accessory after the fact and filing a false police report.

Anyone who knows where Edwards or Hooker are should call 911 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.