2-week closure of section of major Durham road starts Wednesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Department of Transportation contractors plan to close a section of Alston Avenue’s southbound lanes for two weeks to perform sewer work as part of the project to widen N.C. Highway 55 East/Alston Avenue in Durham.

Southbound lanes of Alston Avenue from Taylor Street to Hopkins Street will be closed for the work.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday. A detour will follow Liberty, Elizabeth, and Main streets. Local property access will be maintained throughout the closure and northbound Alston Avenue (N.C. 55 West) will remain open.

Drivers should allow extra time to navigate the detour and pay extra attention while driving near the work zone.