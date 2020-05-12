2 women hit by gunfire in Durham drive-by shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Durham on Monday evening, police say.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cannada Avenue, according to Durham police.

The shooting happened when a dark-colored car with tinted windows pulled up to the intersection with Dearborn Drive.

A suspect inside the car fired shots toward homes in the area, police said.

One woman was hit by gunfire in her thigh, while the other was wounded in her foot, according to police.

One woman was inside a home when hit by gunfire, which traveled through a wall. The other woman was in the front yard of the home when she was shot.

Both women were taken to a nearby hosptial for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

There is no information about a possible suspect, police said.

