DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after two women were shot while driving on a highway early Saturday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m., officers said they were called to N.C. Highway 55 near Interstate 40 in reference to a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they said they found two women who were shot.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the women were driving on the highway when someone from another vehicle shot into their car.

The women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Durham Police Department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information can be released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.