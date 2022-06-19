DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were stabbed Sunday afternoon in Durham when two women were involved in “an altercation,” according to Durham police.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Liberty Street, near Eastway Elementary School, a news release from Durham police said.

Two females were involved in a fight when one woman was stabbed, police said.

“A second adult female became involved in the altercation and was also stabbed,” the news release said.

The first stabbing victim was not seriously injured and was treated at the scene, police said.

The second stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering what police said are be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody.