DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said two women were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening.

The shooting happened just before 7:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Trinity Avenue, which is in a neighborhood just off Avondale Drive north of East Geer Street, according to Durham police.

The women were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victims suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

“This remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” Durham police said in a news release.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.