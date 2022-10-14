Durham firefighters responded to a call Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at a business. Two people were sent to a hospital. (Photo courtesy of DFD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital Friday morning after they had been exposed to hazardous chemicals, according to the City of Durham.

At 10:40 a.m., firefighters said they responded to an automatic fire alarm at a business in the 600 block of Ellis Road. Upon arrival, units found a commercial structure with nothing visible.

They were met by employees that advised chemicals were mixed and a yellowish-colored cloud formed over the 55 gallon drum. The two employees had inhaled the vapor and were having some respiratory difficulty, according to the release.

The call was upgraded to a Hazardous-Material call. The business was evacuated and after precautions were taken, the Haz-Mat team from the Fire Department made entry to the work space, the department said.

The drum was closed and the space ventilated. Crews used meters and took temperatures of the drums to be sure the building was safe for re-occupation.

At 12:30 p.m., the building was declared safe and turned back over to the business, according to the City of Durham.

By early Friday afternoon, the two exposed employees had improved to stable condition and were being observed. They were expected to be released soon after an observation period.