2 wounded in Durham broad-daylight shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham late Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. along Shirley Street near Crest Street, according to Durham police.

The two people who were wounded by gunfire did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available, police said.

Police did not release any other information.

