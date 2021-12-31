2 wounded in Durham New Year’s Eve shooting later show up at hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two males were shot in a Durham neighborhood on New Year’s Eve and showed up at a local hospital after the incident, police said.

The double shooting was reported just after 10:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fiske Street, according to an email from Durham police.

Police said they are investigating the shooting, which took place in a neighborhood off N. Miami Boulevard just north of Holloway Street.

One victim was seriously injured in the shooting. The other victim appeared to suffer injuries that are not-life-threatening, police said.

Police did not reveal the ages of the male victims.

“This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” police said in an email.

Durham police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.