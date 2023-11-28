DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham schools were put on “secure status” while Durham County deputies searched for suspects after a chase involving a stolen Cary SUV late Tuesday morning, officials said.

The stolen Toyota 4Runner has been used in at least two break-ins in nearby areas, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident on Tuesday happened around 11:30 a.m. when a deputy on patrol in the Hope Valley area of Durham spotted the Toyota 4Runner, the news release said.

The deputy tried to stop the SUV but the driver took off and refused to stop.

“After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the 3300 block of Hope Valley Road,” the news release said.

Four people ran from the SUV.

Deputies and Durham Police K-9 officers searched the area and found three people who were in the SUV — two juveniles and an 18-year-old woman.

During the search, Rogers Herr Middle and Hope Valley Elementary Schools were placed on secure status “out of an abundance of caution.”

The passengers were later released, but the driver is still on the run.

“This incident remains under investigation,” the news release said.