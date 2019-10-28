20 evacuated after fire rips through Durham apartment, officials say; 1 injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham fire officials are investigating what started a fire the caused 20 people to be evacuated from a building at an apartment complex Sunday night.
The Durham Fire Department was dispatched a structure fire call in the 4500-block of Emerald Forest Drive at 10:45 p.m. The first arriving units located a three-story apartment building with smoke showing from the second floor. Fire crews began investigating and were able to locate an active fire inside one of the apartments on the second floor.
According to officials, fire damage was contained to one apartment but smoke and water damage were found in multiple other apartments in the building.
A total of 18 apartments and 20 residents were evacuated due to the fire, officials said. Once the fire was put out, all but four apartments were able to be occupied again.
One person was taken to Duke University Medical Center for evaluation.
According to the fire department, the residents that were displaced are being assisted by friends, family and apartment management.
The fire was under control in about 15 minutes and 34 firefighters responded to the call, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
