20-year-old Durham man shot to death while driving leading to crash that injured 5, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have identified the man who was shot and killed while driving Wednesday night, police said.
Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, of Durham was fatally shot while driving on Liberty Street around 7:30 p.m.
Sowell’s vehicle then crashed – injuring a child and four adults.
The child and three of the adults are expected to recover, but police said the fourth adult is in critical condition.
CBS 17’s Crystal Price observed a wrecked car at the scene.
A witness at the scene said they heard nine or 10 gunshots and that they sounded like they were coming from two different guns.
The investigation is ongoing.
As of Monday, no charges have been filed.
The deadly shooting is the continuation of a year-long trend in Durham that has seen the city surpass a number of its violent crime metrics from a year ago.
As of Nov. 7, Durham police said 274 people had been shot in the city throughout 2020 — marking an increase of more than 100 shootings compared to 2019.
