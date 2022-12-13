DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 200 new jobs will come to Durham County during the next five years after a $40-million expansion from a pharmaceutical company, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

New Jersey-based Catalent said it is expanding its analytical development and testing business in Durham.

The governor’s office said the company received a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved earlier Tuesday by the state Economic Investment Committee.

That grant could be worth up to $805,500 for Catalent spread over eight years if it meets its job creation and investment goals.

The JDIG agreement also moves $268,000 into the state’s industrial development fund utility account to help rural communities pay for infrastructure upgrades needed to attract future businesses.

“This has been a banner year for economic development across the state,” Cooper said. “Our global reputation for manufacturing and biotechnology has been a major contributor to welcoming expansions from companies like Catalent. When combined with a some of the brightest talent in the world and innovative businesses, North Carolina will continue to be a desired location for the life science sector.”

The project will expand the company’s support of large molecule development, and Cooper’s office said the new positions will include scientists, engineers, and lab associates.

While those salaries will vary, the governor’s office said it has a potential payroll impact on the region of more than $18.3 million per year.