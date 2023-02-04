DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a celebration of Black culture and history in Durham on Saturday as the annual NC MLK Black History Month Parade strolled down Fayetteville Street.

“I saw this online and thought, this is a great opportunity to teach my kids and have this experience,” said Keisha Hines, who brought her family.

Dozens of people bundled up in the cold and lined the street to watch the 20th annual parade roll by.

“We live in Zebulon actually, so it takes an hour to get here, but we were excited to do it today,” said one parade watcher, Precious Smith.

Some of the youngest parade watchers picked out their favorite parts.

“I like hearing the drums,” one child said. Another said she liked the dancing.

Some said seeing themselves in the drummers and dancers was special.

“It makes me feel good because Black people are finally being represented,” Tremayne Goss said.

Parents we spoke with say that pride in Black culture and history is what the event is all about.

“For them to see a celebration of who they are, and who they are as beautiful people who have done a lot for America,” Hines said.

With young eyes watching as the parade went by, some parents say they are the future of Black culture.

“To keep tradition alive, to know where our Blackness comes from, it’s beneficial for our children, if we don’t keep it with them, then it’s going to eventually die off, so we need to expose them as many ways as we can to our own culture,” Smith said.