DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – So far this year there have been more than 50 reports of shooting vandalism incidents in Durham, according to data from the Durham Police Department.

CBS 17 recently requested a list of shooting incidents for the first quarter of the year. The data showed there were 57 shooting vandalism incidents in Durham from Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022.

After reviewing the reports for all 57 shooting vandalism incidents, CBS 17 found that 21 homes, 20 vehicles, and six businesses were hit by gunfire within that time.

According to the reports, walls, doors, gutters, a refrigerator, and kitchen windows were hit by bullets fired at homes in different neighborhoods throughout the city.

The commercial businesses struck by bullets included an insulation company, Golds Gym, a Family Dollar, and a Waffle House.

CBS 17 also found a window at the Durham Literacy Center that was also hit by a bullet, causing $350 in damage.

None of the reports CBS 17 reviewed said whether the dwellings or vehicles were occupied or unoccupied at the time of the shooting incidents.

Last week, Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs on N.C. 55 near Interstate-40 was struck by gunfire when a man was shot and killed while driving around 5 p.m. on May 23.

CBS 17 was able to obtain the 15 calls made to Durham 911 during this deadly shooting.

Surveillance video CBS 17 obtained from a nearby business showed the man crash into the parking lot of Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs after he was shot. He died at the scene.

No one was else shot, but the manager of Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs said a bullet struck the restaurant and a customer’s car. The manager said she told everyone to get down when they heard the gunfire.

“They shot about 30 bullets, some came through the walls here at the restaurant,” a caller inside the restaurant told 911. “Bullets came all the way through one wall at the restaurant, and through the windows on the other side.”

Other callers told 911 they had never heard anything like the gunfire during the shooting.

“He was just shooting at everything,” one caller told 911. “It was just constant. It was just constant. I thought it was like firecrackers, I never heard anything like that before.”

CBS 17 reached out to Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark Anthony Middleton about the data collected on the recent shooting vandalism cases in the city.

“These are in many cases kids that are doing the shooting,” Middleton said. “They may have a target in mind, but since they don’t know what they’re doing, everyone becomes a target – our property, our lives, everyone.”

CBS 17 asked Middleton what city council members can to do address this issue.

“You ask me this all the time, we’ve given our police a pay raise, we’ve expanded violence interrupters, we’re going to try ShotSpotter,” Middleton said.

Durham City Council will vote on whether to implement ShotSpotter later this month. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection technology that automatically sends officers to shooting scenes when gunfire goes off.

The idea behind the technology is to give authorities a more precise location of where gunfire comes from and help save lives.

Middleton added that he is continuing to push for more funding for programs for young people to address root causes and keep young people from turning to the streets.