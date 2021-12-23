21-year-old charged with fatally shooting man in head, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting that occurred Dec. 17 at Holloway Street and N. Briggs Avenue, police said.

Durham police said the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene a short time later to find 28-year-old Saquan Facyson.

He had been shot in the head, police told CBS 17.

On Thursday, Durham police said Nicareo Earl of Durham was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in this case.

He was arrested Thursday by Durham police.

Earl is currently being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

