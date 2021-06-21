21-year-old killed in shooting stemming from argument, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a man was shot during an argument and later died on Sunday.

Officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 2400 block of Guess Road around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man, 21-year-old Fabian Jose Aldana-Tesco, lying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Aldana-Tesco was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police were told by witnesses the shooting stemmed from an argument. No charges have been filed at this time, Durham police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.