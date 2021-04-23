21-year-old now facing charges in Durham crash that ejected, killed 73-year-old woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman who was previously issued citations in a crash that killed a 73-year-old woman is now facing a list of charges, Durham police said.

According to police, the elderly woman was ejected from her vehicle and killed in a crash in Durham on April 18.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of T.W. Alexander Drive and Wind River Parkway, east of Page Road, according to Durham police.

A 2018 Nissan Rogue, driven by 21-year-old Zahnyah Booker, of Durham, slammed into the left side of a Honda Civic being driven by Rita Dinizo, of Raleigh, authorities said.

Dinizo was pulling out of a shopping center and attempting to make a left turn onto T.W. Alexander Drive when her vehicle was hit by the Nissan SUV, police said.

Dinizo was ejected from her vehicle and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

Authorities told CBS 17 the night that the crash happened that a girl under 10 and a woman were “badly injured” in the crash, but police said Monday that Booker and two juveniles in her vehicle were taken to the hospital but only suffered minor injuries.

Booker was originally cited for driving under a suspended license and not wearing a seat belt. Police said on Thursday afternoon that Booker is now charged with speeding (87 mph in a 55 mph zone), reckless driving, and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.