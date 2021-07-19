21-year-old shot to death in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old from Oxford was killed over the weekend in a shooting on Chapel Hill Road in Durham, police said.

The victim, Tyree Kristopher Jones, was dropped off at Duke University Hospital’s emergency room just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers were called to the hospital following Jones’ arrival.

Jones died later from the injuries suffered in the shooting.

Durham police said an investigation revealed Jones was a passenger in a car when he was shot in the 2100 block of Chapel Hill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.