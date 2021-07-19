21-year-old shot to death in Durham, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old from Oxford was killed over the weekend in a shooting on Chapel Hill Road in Durham, police said.

The victim, Tyree Kristopher Jones, was dropped off at Duke University Hospital’s emergency room just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers were called to the hospital following Jones’ arrival.

Jones died later from the injuries suffered in the shooting.

Durham police said an investigation revealed Jones was a passenger in a car when he was shot in the 2100 block of Chapel Hill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories