DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A wastewater overflow reported Thursday was stopped approximately 43 minutes later after an estimated 215 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed out of a manhole along a Durham interstate.

The not-so-pleasant-smelling incident took place just before 10 a.m. at Interstate-85 North by Midland Terrace in Durham, city officials said in a Friday press release. The City also said the cause of the overflow was grease that was obstructing the flow of the sanitary sewer system.

The City of Durham’s Department of Water Management said the wastewater “flowed into an unknown tributary of Ellerbe Creek.” Crews on the scene managed to dam the creek downstream and pump the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system, officials said.

No hazards to property or persons in the area were observed in connection with the overflow.

Durham is also treating the occasion as an important reminder to not flush any materials outside of toilet paper, human waste and water. All other items, including fats, oils, greases and nonwoven materials such as “flushable wipes” and rags can contribute to sanitary sewer overflows.