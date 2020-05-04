22-year-old man arrested for murder following weekend shooting, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Durham, Durham police said Monday.

The shooting was reported Saturday shortly before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Blacknall and Plum streets in Durham, police said.

When officers got to the area, they found 42-year-old Nathan Futrell lying on the road with gunshot wounds. Futrell was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said 22-year-old Stuvon Aitrae Snipes was arrested in connection with Futrell’s death.

Snipes remains behind bars in the Durham County Jail on charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Durham police ask if anyone has any information about this shooting to please call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.