DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office conducted 32 traffic stops and issued 23 speeding citations on Thursday in response to citizen complaints about speeding.

The safety checkpoint was conducted Thursday morning along Mineral Springs Road between Highways 98 and 70 in eastern Durham County. The sheriff’s office said the posted speed limit in this area is 35 mph.

All speeding violators were traveling at least 15 mph over the speed limit and the highest speed was recorded at 65 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

The following charges were issued:

23 speeding violations

Five verbal/written warnings

Two violations- no operator’s license

Two violations- texting while driving

One expired registration

“The numbers clearly show there’s a challenge in this residential area and as the holidays approach, we continue reminding motorists to buckle up and obey the law,” said Sheriff Birkhead. “We appreciate the resources from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program as we continue working hard to make sure our roadways are safe to travel across Durham County.”