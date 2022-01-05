28-year-old woman aimed shotgun at Durham County deputies before being killed, sheriff’s office says

BAHAMA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who was shot and killed after she aimed a shotgun at deputies on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a home at 421 John Jones Road around 3:30 p.m. in response to a disturbance.

Responding deputies came in contact with Stefanie Wilson, who lives at the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson, 28, was armed with a shotgun when deputies arrived at the home and aimed the gun at deputies multiple times, officials said.

Deputies ordered her to put down the weapon before shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office said Wilson died at the scene.

The SBI has been called to investigate and one deputy is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Further information was not released.