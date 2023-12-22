RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than 1,500 bags of toys and 1,000 bags of groceries went home with people in need on Friday. In its 46th year, the Durham Rescue Mission is counting another successful christmas party.

“It’s not just a last minute thing. It takes all year to get up all the toys to get the volunteers together,” said president and CEO of the rescue mission, Rob Tart.

The organization plans all year for the community dinner and toy giveaway. This year, they have to get more creative and resourceful as the need from the community continues to rise.

“Even our regular services that we provide here daily at the rescue mission, there’s much more demand this year than there has been in the past. We’re setting record attendance this year because people just keep coming,” Tart said. “Our thrift stores are selling more product now than we’ve ever sold.”

More than 2,800 attended and ate at community gathering. Everything they went home with was the result of donations.

“I know people talk about how bad the world is. I’ve been hearing that my whole life but there’s still some wonderful people in this community,” Tart said.

Those wonderful people are what make this event a success year after year- whether it is through their donations or volunteerism

“I love being around people and serving,” said Janet Moragne. She’s spent the last 10 Easters, Thanksgivings and Christmases volunteering with the Durham Rescue Mission.

As someone who also donates herself, she likes seeing the impact of those contributions.

“I enjoy it. It’s wonderful to see the children and the smiles on their faces and they’re excited,” she said.

Those smiles are what Tart is using to stay energized for next year’s event.

“Having children have a good christmas is a need and I’m thankful to be part of it,” he said.