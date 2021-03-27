29-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 29-year-old Kenneth Dean was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Hillsborough Road at Fifteenth Street.

Investigators say Dean was going east on Hillsborough Road, lost control of his 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in a curve and slid off the road.

Dean was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G.L. Munter of the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448.