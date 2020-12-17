2nd arrest made in shooting of Durham County deputy, 3rd ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ suspect still sought

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A second arrest has been made in connection with an off-duty Durham County deputy was shot in November, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Chakera Mangum (DCSO)

Chakera Mangum, 28, of Durham was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting, deputies said.

Investigators said Mangum is a close acquaintance of 26-year-old Jerry Lamont Harris, who is still wanted in connection with the shooting.

Mangum is the second person arrested in the case.

On Nov. 18, 23-year-old Armand Lewis-Langston, of Durham was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.

On Oct. 22, Lewis-Langston was charged by Durham police with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and distribute marijuana. He was given a $25,000 bond and released the same day, the sheriff’s office said.

Armand Lewis-Langston (DCSO)

Authorities seized multiple weapons at Lewis-Langston’s home. The sheriff’s office said he has a criminal history in Durham County that dates back to 2014.

On Nov. 14, the off-duty Durham County deputy was shot while driving in his personal car near Wake Forest Highway and Mineral Springs Road.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a white Hyundai Sonata pull up next to the deputy. Officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said someone in that car fired multiple shots into the deputy’s car.

Harris was identified as a suspect in the shooting of the deputy along with Armand Lewis-Langston.

Harris is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Jerry Lamont Harris (DCSO)

Harris’ criminal history in the Durham area dates back to 2012. He is currently on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison.

The sheriff’s office issued a Blue Alert for Harris on Dec. 2.

The alert, which is reserved for when an officer is injured or killed, said Harris is driving a black Acura with a 30-day temporary tag.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Harris.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward on Dec. 3. The ATF joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Durham County Police Department, and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach the ATF at 1888-ATF-TIPS.