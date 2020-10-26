2nd man charged in murder of Durham man found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN/WECT) – A second man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Durham man who was found dead in the Cape Fear River in August, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office

Allen Lavander Alston (Bladen County Sheriff’s Office)

Allen Lavander Alston, 60, of Riegelwood, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of Kenneth Ross Covell, 54.

The sheriff’s office did not provide an explanation for waiting nearly two months to announce Alston’s arrest.

Jim Robert Goins, 41, of Durham, was charged with the murder of Covell on Aug. 25 after his body was found in the Cape Fear River.

Kenneth Covell (Bladen County Sheriff’s Office)

Both of the men had the same address in the 200-block of Pekoe Street in Durham.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker said previously that his office got a tip Aug. 18 that a man had been killed and his body had been dumped in the river.

Investigators said Goins killed Covell during an altercation the two had after driving to Bladen County together. They said Goins then dumped the body in the river.

Covell’s body was found near Riegelwood County Club Golf Course in Columbus County.

Authorities now say that Alston “helped dispose of the body after the murder.”

Jim Robert Goins (Bladen County Sheriff’s Office)

Goins was arrested for the murder just a few days after Covell was found. He was arrested in Raleigh and transported back to Bladen County where he was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under no bond.

Alston was arrested and taken to the Bladen County Detention Center and given a $75,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the cause of death or any specific evidence in the case.

Copyright 2020 WECT/WNCN. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: