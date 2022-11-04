DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting death of a Durham woman, the Durham Police Department said Friday morning.

Richard Bowens, 57, has been charged with concealment/fail to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property in the Oct. 27 death of Julie Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.

CBS 17 previously reported that when officers arrived on scene at approximately 1:40 a.m., Lindsey, 34, was pronounced dead by EMS.

Durham police have already arrested 35-year-old Lamin Nile in this case.

Nile was arrested Oct. 28 for carrying a concealed gun, first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by felon.

Both Bowens and Nile are being held in the Durham County Jail.