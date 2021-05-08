2nd person charged in murder of man shot in truck in Durham last month

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man in Durham last month, police said Saturday.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. on April 19 in the 300 block of East Pilot Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

“When they arrived, (police) found an adult male inside a vehicle. The male, who had been shot, was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later,” the news release said.

Toney Allen Smith Jr.

Anthony Marsh Jr., 27, was later identified as the victim.

Marsh was the son of Anthony Marsh Sr. who is a retired deputy chief of the Durham Police Department.

Tuesday afternoon, Durham police identified a Morrisville woman as the suspect in the shooting.

Nitisha Jewel Page, 39, was arrested by members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in the 300 block of Park Knoll Drive in Morrisville.

Page was charged with murder and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Saturday night, police said Toney Allen Smith Jr., 21, of Durham, was also charged with murder in the case.

Smith was arrested Saturday in Durham by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

He is being held in Durham County Jail without bond.