3 arrested after 3 apartments struck in Durham drive-by shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say multiple shots were fired at an apartment complex.

Police say they were in the 3600 block of Wiggins Street when they heard several gunshots.

Approximately three apartments and the main office were struck by gunfire.

A short time later, officers say they saw a silver car matching the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.

Police say the vehicle refused to stop and fled the area. The vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle wreck near the 700 block Woodgreen Drive. The suspect vehicle is reported stolen out of Durham.

Three individuals have been arrested and three firearms have been recovered, police say.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now